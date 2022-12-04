Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Nordic American Tankers has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Nordic American Tankers has a payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

NAT opened at $3.75 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 25.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 606,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 122,381 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 26.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 11.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 25,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,897,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after purchasing an additional 366,761 shares during the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

