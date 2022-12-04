Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 411.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 64.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.46.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

