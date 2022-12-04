Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,968,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274,354 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $99,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after buying an additional 281,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,513,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,226,000 after buying an additional 30,005 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after buying an additional 320,049 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,752,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,170,000 after buying an additional 107,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 56.6% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,843,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,276,000 after buying an additional 1,027,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.26. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.52.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Raymond James lowered Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

