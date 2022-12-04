Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,472 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $88,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,401,000 after acquiring an additional 421,186 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 7.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,425,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,611,000 after buying an additional 390,604 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 82.9% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 247,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,345,000 after buying an additional 111,976 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,710,000 after buying an additional 104,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 122.2% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 184,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,241,000 after buying an additional 101,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.00.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $945.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,365.97. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 175.99 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $893.41 and its 200-day moving average is $841.33.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

