ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.02-$4.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

ONE Gas stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $66.07 and a 1-year high of $92.26.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.05 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ONE Gas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONE Gas

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 416.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 9.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,157,000 after acquiring an additional 44,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.