ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank increased its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE opened at $67.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 103.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

