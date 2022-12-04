Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Stake Boosted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Orange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Orange by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,160,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after buying an additional 179,689 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Orange by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Orange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Orange by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 151,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORAN shares. StockNews.com lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Orange from €10.00 ($10.31) to €10.50 ($10.82) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Orange from €11.50 ($11.86) to €10.00 ($10.31) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $9.84 on Friday. Orange S.A. has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $12.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

