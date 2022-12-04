Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 919 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $339.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.96. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $442.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.13.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.