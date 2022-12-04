Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,334,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.13.

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:PAYC opened at $339.87 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $442.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.96.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.