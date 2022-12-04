Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Announces $0.13 Dividend

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

PDO opened at $14.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Emmanuel Roman bought 46,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $698,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 146,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Trading of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000.

