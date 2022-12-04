PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Announces $0.08 Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PFL opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth $105,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 14.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

