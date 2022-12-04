PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Announces $0.08 Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFLGet Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PFL opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth $105,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 14.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

