PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Announces $0.08 Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:PFL opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.