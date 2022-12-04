Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 412,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $19,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POR. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 26.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 359.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $57.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.61 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.34%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Articles

