PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in PPG Industries by 61.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,755,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PPG Industries by 12.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,979,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,056 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PPG Industries by 280.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,632,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Redburn Partners raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $137.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.68. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

