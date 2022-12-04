Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 352,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,464 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $22,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,820,616,000 after buying an additional 3,144,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,629 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,747,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,357,000 after purchasing an additional 732,338 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.08.

NYSE PEG opened at $60.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.25. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

