Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 328 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.1% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on YUM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.63.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

Yum! Brands stock opened at $129.68 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.28.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

