Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 564 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $39.90 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.10%.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

