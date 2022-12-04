Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 145.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Ecolab by 56.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $151.36 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $237.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.95 and its 200 day moving average is $156.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.88.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

