Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 339.4% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE KMI opened at $19.00 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

