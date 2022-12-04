Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 1,424 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,590,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 25.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 22.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1,456.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on G shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Genpact Trading Down 0.7 %

Genpact Dividend Announcement

NYSE G opened at $45.95 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,941.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $2,412,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,084,746.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares in the company, valued at $884,941.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,416 shares of company stock valued at $5,549,705. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.