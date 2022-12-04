Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 1,611 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Open Text by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. CIBC lowered shares of Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Open Text Stock Down 0.2 %

Open Text Increases Dividend

Shares of OTEX opened at $29.29 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 176.37%.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.