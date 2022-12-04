Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 260 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $256.74 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $413.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.27.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on ANSYS from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.91.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

