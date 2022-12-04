Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

NASDAQ KDP opened at $38.74 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $506,064.42. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,980.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 54,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $2,065,376.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,073,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,805,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $506,064.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,980.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 547,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,671,759 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

