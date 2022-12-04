Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($53.24) to GBX 4,200 ($50.25) in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,375.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

About InterContinental Hotels Group

IHG opened at $59.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.14. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $71.71.

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.