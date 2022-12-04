Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $231,000 Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after acquiring an additional 182,830 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000,000 after acquiring an additional 42,399 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 43.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $302.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ODFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.94.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

