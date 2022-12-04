Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,963,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIB. Desjardins lifted their price objective on CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.05.

CGI Price Performance

CGI Company Profile

GIB stock opened at $88.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $89.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

(Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.