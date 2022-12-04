Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $115,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 102,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.70.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $383.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $564.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $357.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total value of $3,781,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,004,944.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total value of $3,781,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,004,944.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $337,788.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 256,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,091,902.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,996 shares of company stock valued at $18,290,325. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

