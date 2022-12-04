Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 427 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEG. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PEG opened at $60.92 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 158.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.08.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

