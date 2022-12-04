Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 29.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 37.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 943.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,485,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total transaction of $123,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,448,922.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,144 shares of company stock worth $630,991 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRSN opened at $202.10 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.94.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of VeriSign to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

