Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 92.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 2,025.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 342.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $113.80 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $171.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.82, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Baidu

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities lowered Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Baidu from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.47.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.