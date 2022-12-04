Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 129 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

PFG stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

