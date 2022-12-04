Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,997 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $38.98 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.20.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,897.91% and a negative return on equity of 322.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

