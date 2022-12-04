Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,365,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.10% of Quanex Building Products worth $31,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 43.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 49.4% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

NYSE NX opened at $24.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.39. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $324.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.10 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Quanex Building Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.