Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 198,769 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,769 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.17% of Invitae worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Invitae by 29.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,345,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 307,036 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Invitae by 8.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Invitae by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 225,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invitae by 82.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 149,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVTA. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Invitae to $2.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invitae to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.04.

Shares of NVTA opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $689.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.44. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $133.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 617.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

