Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 101 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,085.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,841.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1,916.87.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $37.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,424.85.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

