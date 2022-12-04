Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 8,417 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNG. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $59.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.87.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average is $46.42. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $216.65.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $72,683.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,352.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $83,365.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,203.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $72,683.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,052 shares of company stock valued at $586,905. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

