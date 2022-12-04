Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Carter’s by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Carter’s by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

CRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carter’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Carter’s to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.40. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.65 and a 1 year high of $107.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.39.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.66%.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,297,389.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,733,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

