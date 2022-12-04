Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 10,311 Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter worth about $31,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 5.5% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.
DUOL stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.35. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $114.00.
DUOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.
Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.
