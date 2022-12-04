Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,524 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,752,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,566,000 after purchasing an additional 398,924 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,012,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $400,610,000 after purchasing an additional 124,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,577,000 after buying an additional 664,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DGX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $150.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.58 and a 200 day moving average of $135.43. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,262 shares of company stock valued at $8,863,288 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

