Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 15,459.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,388 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,420 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 120.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,373,000 after purchasing an additional 735,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WM opened at $169.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.71. The stock has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Stories

