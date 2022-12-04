Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,478 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,190,000 after buying an additional 36,640 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Nordstrom by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 17,967 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth about $4,242,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Trading Up 1.0 %

Nordstrom stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on JWN. StockNews.com cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Nordstrom Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.