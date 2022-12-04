Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,813 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,945,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 432,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 154,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 89,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $2,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

CNX opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.08 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 29.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Resources

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Stories

