Quantbot Technologies LP Has $862,000 Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth $479,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CoStar Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in CoStar Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 68,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in CoStar Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $83.46 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

Several research firms have issued reports on CSGP. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.