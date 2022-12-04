Quantbot Technologies LP Has $871,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,150 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 157.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,336 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 74.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,376,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,980,558,000 after purchasing an additional 904,707 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,427,600,000 after purchasing an additional 900,933 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,847,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $430,474,000 after purchasing an additional 734,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $113.90.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $126.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.08. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $204.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

