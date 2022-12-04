Quantbot Technologies LP Has $892,000 Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,301 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK opened at $81.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $196.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

