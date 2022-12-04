Quantbot Technologies LP Has $916,000 Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 6,114.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,565 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $68.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.98. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $80.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $87,901.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,549.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $87,901.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,549.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 650,271 shares of company stock valued at $44,015,225 in the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.