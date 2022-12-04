Quantbot Technologies LP Has $976,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,895 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $45.94 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.44.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.47.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

