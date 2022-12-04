Quantbot Technologies LP Has $979,000 Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 110.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,106,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,615,000 after purchasing an additional 208,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 48.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $4,657,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 23.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFM stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.43.

In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $302,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 12,612 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $424,519.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,829. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $302,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,735 shares of company stock worth $1,146,671 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

