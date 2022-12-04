Quantbot Technologies LP Has $992,000 Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 121,419 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,881,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 4,353.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,860,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750,933 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,389,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,491,000 after purchasing an additional 957,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTI. Citigroup upped their price objective on TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. HSBC raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.37.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 1.80. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. On average, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

