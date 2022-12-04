Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,905,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,220,000 after purchasing an additional 328,332 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,275,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,828,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $54.49 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $99.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,724.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

