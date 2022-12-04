Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 605.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,890 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TGH opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

